Insight Folios Inc Raises Holdings in Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Insight Folios Inc boosted its stake in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,801 shares during the period. Southern makes up about 4.1% of Insight Folios Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Insight Folios Inc’s holdings in Southern were worth $3,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Southern by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its stake in shares of Southern by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 10,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in Southern by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prio Wealth Limited Partnership raised its stake in Southern by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 7,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. 59.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Southern from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Argus raised shares of Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.25.

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.59, for a total value of $103,180.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,396 shares in the company, valued at $4,353,989.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Christopher C. Womack sold 9,843 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.99, for a total value of $669,225.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,233,746.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

SO traded down $1.94 during trading on Monday, hitting $55.53. 4,435,663 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,191,642. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $60.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.13. Southern Co has a 1 year low of $41.96 and a 1 year high of $71.10.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 22.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Southern Co will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. This is a positive change from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.74%.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

