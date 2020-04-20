Insight Folios Inc Raises Holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Insight Folios Inc raised its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,887 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,099 shares during the quarter. Toronto-Dominion Bank makes up approximately 3.2% of Insight Folios Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Insight Folios Inc’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $2,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the third quarter worth $39,340,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 25,120 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 8,725 shares of the bank’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 79,090 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,597,000 after purchasing an additional 9,943 shares during the period. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at about $718,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.93% of the company’s stock.

TD traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $40.30. 2,460,223 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,281,351. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.01. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of $33.74 and a 52 week high of $59.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The bank reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.41. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 20.73% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The company had revenue of $10.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a $0.597 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.93%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is currently 44.73%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cfra lowered their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Scotiabank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Barclays reduced their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $78.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Bank of America cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.00.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

