Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (NASDAQ:PSCT) Shares Sold by Somerset Trust Co

Somerset Trust Co cut its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (NASDAQ:PSCT) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,531 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co owned 0.34% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 8,025.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $468,000.

Shares of PSCT stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $76.74. The stock had a trading volume of 10,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,145. Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $50.00 and a twelve month high of $100.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 24th were issued a $0.023 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF Profile

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Information Technology Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Information Technology Index (the Index). The Index consists of common stocks of the United States information technology companies.

