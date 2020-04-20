iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV

Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 17.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,491 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 8.5% of Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000.

NYSEARCA IVV traded down $5.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $282.46. The stock had a trading volume of 5,669,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,513,200. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $220.28 and a twelve month high of $340.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $269.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $305.68.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $1.5314 per share. This represents a $6.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

