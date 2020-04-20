iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stake Lifted by Tranquility Partners LLC

Tranquility Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,343 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 403 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $50,548,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 237,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,482,000 after acquiring an additional 8,267 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $3,055,000. SWS Partners boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. SWS Partners now owns 21,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Finally, High Falls Advisors Inc boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc now owns 9,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $5.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $282.46. The stock had a trading volume of 5,669,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,513,200. The business has a fifty day moving average of $269.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $305.53. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $220.28 and a fifty-two week high of $340.63.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $1.5314 per share. This represents a $6.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

