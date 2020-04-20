iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) is Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV’s 8th Largest Position

Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 17.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,439 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,272 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 3.4% of Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 101.0% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000.

NYSEARCA IJH traded down $2.98 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $152.68. 1,844,503 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,405,136. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $117.87 and a 52-week high of $210.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.8009 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

