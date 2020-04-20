iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Somerset Trust Co

Somerset Trust Co trimmed its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 13.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 721 shares during the quarter. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,128,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,907,888,000 after acquiring an additional 354,833 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,426,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,734,388,000 after acquiring an additional 457,631 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,735,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,186,000 after acquiring an additional 411,886 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,306,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,534,000 after acquiring an additional 237,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,179,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,357,000 after acquiring an additional 204,534 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJH traded down $2.98 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $152.68. 1,844,503 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,405,136. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.80. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $117.87 and a fifty-two week high of $210.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a $0.8009 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

