iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Bought by Connecticut Wealth Management LLC

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 746.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,222,247 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,077,898 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises about 14.8% of Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $99,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 286.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,149,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,149,000 after purchasing an additional 9,005,147 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 436.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,571,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278,132 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,766,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,799 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,545,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,270 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $95,429,000.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

BATS QUAL traded down $1.63 during trading on Monday, reaching $87.76. 2,107,199 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $84.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.21. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.4104 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

Read More: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.