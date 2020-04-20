iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Position Increased by Bay Rivers Group

Bay Rivers Group raised its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF makes up 3.4% of Bay Rivers Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Bay Rivers Group’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $2,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 12,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 4,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 30,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,647,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF stock traded up $5.56 during trading on Monday, hitting $126.25. 3,919,785 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,660,484. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $109.22 and its 200-day moving average is $113.49. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 52 week low of $92.15 and a 52 week high of $128.46.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.0554 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st.

About iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

