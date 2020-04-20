iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Stock Position Cut by Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,746 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up 6.4% of Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $5,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWF. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000.

Shares of IWF traded down $2.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $167.31. The stock had a trading volume of 2,850,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,386,852. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.12. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $128.23 and a 1-year high of $192.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $0.4254 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

