iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Sold by Tranquility Partners LLC

Tranquility Partners LLC lessened its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 27.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 820 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 89.0% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 107.0% during the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWP traded down $1.70 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $135.57. 418,019 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 542,443. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $101.93 and a 52 week high of $163.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.211 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Featured Story: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.