JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) Target Price to $30.00

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $49.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CRS. Zacks Investment Research lifted their target price on Carpenter Technology to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet downgraded Carpenter Technology from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Carpenter Technology in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Carpenter Technology from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.33.

Shares of CRS traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.03. 200,211 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 650,274. Carpenter Technology has a 52 week low of $13.60 and a 52 week high of $56.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $961.23 million, a PE ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 2.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.66.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.04). Carpenter Technology had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 7.47%. The company had revenue of $573.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Carpenter Technology’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Carpenter Technology will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Carpenter Technology news, VP Brian J. Malloy bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.91 per share, for a total transaction of $115,640.00. Also, VP James D. Dee bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.36 per share, for a total transaction of $49,080.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 28,750 shares of company stock worth $581,190. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Carpenter Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 203.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 9,064 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Carpenter Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,865,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 1,986 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,191,000 after buying an additional 3,930 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

About Carpenter Technology

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. It offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as drilling tools; and metal powders and parts.

