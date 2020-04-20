JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Shares Sold by Edge Wealth Management LLC

Edge Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,312 shares during the quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS JPST traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $50.17. 3,631,761 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.91 and its 200 day moving average is $50.34.

