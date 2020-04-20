Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Acquires 1,166 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 21.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,483,717 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,334,304,000 after purchasing an additional 375,783 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,333,183 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,090,158,000 after purchasing an additional 340,415 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,829,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $916,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,081 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at $727,585,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,566,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $651,562,000 after purchasing an additional 129,405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $141.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $107.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $104.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price objective (down from $127.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.15.

United Parcel Service stock traded down $1.55 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $101.20. The stock had a trading volume of 4,359,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,220,939. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $125.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $94.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 156.11% and a net margin of 5.99%. The business had revenue of $20.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

