Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Acquires 528 Shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 119.5% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WFC shares. ValuEngine raised Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Wells Fargo & Co from $49.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank raised Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Atlantic Securities raised Wells Fargo & Co from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Wells Fargo & Co from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.26.

Shares of NYSE WFC traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $27.68. 45,393,884 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,817,141. Wells Fargo & Co has a 1 year low of $25.10 and a 1 year high of $54.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.17 and a 200 day moving average of $46.04.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.85). The company had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.40 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The company’s revenue was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Charles W. Scharf acquired 173,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.69 per share, for a total transaction of $4,963,370.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 176,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,075,720.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles H. Noski acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.53 per share, with a total value of $590,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 74 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,185.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

