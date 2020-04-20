Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Acquires Shares of 1,141 ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,141 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NOW. Polen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at $547,821,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth about $534,605,000. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,806,420 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,356,949,000 after buying an additional 1,598,859 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth about $316,702,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,557,870 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $720,446,000 after buying an additional 951,447 shares during the period. 97.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOW traded up $2.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $302.46. 1,876,988 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,394,940. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $286.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $287.67. ServiceNow Inc has a 1-year low of $213.99 and a 1-year high of $362.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $56.86 billion, a PE ratio of 95.41, a PEG ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.29.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 18.11%. The firm had revenue of $951.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. ServiceNow’s revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow Inc will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ServiceNow news, insider David Schneider sold 2,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.50, for a total transaction of $805,294.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,235,068. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 2,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.00, for a total value of $1,009,616.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,980,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 120,541 shares of company stock worth $38,458,174. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NOW. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of ServiceNow from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $385.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $344.36.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

