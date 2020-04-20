Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Buys 735 Shares of LTC Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its stake in LTC Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management owned approximately 0.05% of LTC Properties worth $669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in LTC Properties by 1.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,455,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $125,754,000 after buying an additional 36,891 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in LTC Properties by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,129,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,574,000 after buying an additional 232,371 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in LTC Properties by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 769,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,530,000 after buying an additional 17,713 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in LTC Properties by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 687,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,758,000 after buying an additional 63,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in LTC Properties by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 631,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,263,000 after buying an additional 30,144 shares in the last quarter. 76.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LTC Properties alerts:

Shares of LTC Properties stock traded down $1.55 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $34.36. 288,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 375,463. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.10 and a 200-day moving average of $44.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 9.85 and a current ratio of 9.85. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.76. LTC Properties Inc has a 12 month low of $24.49 and a 12 month high of $53.04.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 19th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.64%. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.03%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LTC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Mizuho dropped their price objective on LTC Properties from $46.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Berenberg Bank raised LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on LTC Properties from $43.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.17.

In other news, Director James Pieczynski acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.05 per share, for a total transaction of $45,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 23,280 shares in the company, valued at $1,048,764. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LTC Properties Company Profile

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds more than 200 investments in 28 states with 30 operating partners.

Read More: Analyst Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LTC Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC).

Receive News & Ratings for LTC Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LTC Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.