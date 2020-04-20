Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Cuts Stock Position in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lessened its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 17.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,057 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Biogen were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BIIB. Stralem & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Biogen in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in Biogen in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in Biogen by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 119 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management boosted its holdings in Biogen by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 86.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BIIB traded down $3.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $339.41. 1,620,591 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,038,967. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.72. Biogen Inc has a 12-month low of $215.77 and a 12-month high of $374.99. The company has a market cap of $59.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $307.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $293.57.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The biotechnology company reported $8.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.02 by $0.32. Biogen had a return on equity of 46.51% and a net margin of 40.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Biogen Inc will post 32.46 earnings per share for the current year.

BIIB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Biogen from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Biogen from $337.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $317.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Biogen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $325.40.

In other Biogen news, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 2,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.22, for a total value of $718,565.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,876,148.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

