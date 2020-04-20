Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Decreases Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,773 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,289 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SBUX. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth $3,854,000. Moseley Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the first quarter worth about $223,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its stake in Starbucks by 25.7% during the first quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,388 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Iron Financial LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Iron Financial LLC now owns 3,793 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. 69.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SBUX. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Argus lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.89.

Shares of SBUX stock traded down $1.78 on Monday, hitting $75.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,680,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,792,466. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.23 and its 200-day moving average is $82.27. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.02 and a fifty-two week high of $99.72. The company has a market capitalization of $90.49 billion, a PE ratio of 24.61, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.81% and a negative return on equity of 62.51%. The business had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total value of $140,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total transaction of $267,833.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,728 shares in the company, valued at $1,431,636.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

