Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Decreases Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management reduced its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the period. Philip Morris International accounts for about 1.8% of Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PM. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 205.2% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PM shares. Cowen raised Philip Morris International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Panmure Gordon raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.69.

Shares of PM traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $76.86. 5,951,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,608,475. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.01 and a 1 year high of $90.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.19 and its 200-day moving average is $81.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.89.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.01. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 84.30% and a net margin of 9.21%. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 20th. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.09%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.17%.

In related news, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $4,375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 882,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,208,687.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc S. Firestone sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $1,897,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.