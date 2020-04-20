Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Decreases Stock Holdings in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management trimmed its position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 681 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in National Grid were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NGG. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in shares of National Grid in the fourth quarter worth $100,499,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in National Grid by 111.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 592,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,161,000 after purchasing an additional 312,206 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in National Grid by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 439,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,545,000 after purchasing an additional 128,633 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in National Grid by 147.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 186,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,714,000 after purchasing an additional 111,384 shares during the period. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new position in National Grid during the 4th quarter valued at $4,807,000. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get National Grid alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NGG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Monday. UBS Group upgraded shares of National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of National Grid from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. HSBC upgraded shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Grid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Grid has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.

National Grid stock traded down $1.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $55.61. The stock had a trading volume of 329,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 751,771. The company has a market capitalization of $42.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52, a PEG ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.93. National Grid plc has a one year low of $44.29 and a one year high of $69.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

About National Grid

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other Activities segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,200 kilometers of overhead lines; 1,560 kilometers of underground cables; and 346 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

Read More: What is Put Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG).

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.