Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Grows Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 34.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,180 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 821 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Novartis were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Somerset Trust Co raised its holdings in Novartis by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 17,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Novartis by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 380,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,384,000 after buying an additional 24,914 shares during the period. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Novartis by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in Novartis by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 49,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Novartis by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 13,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. 11.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVS traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $89.78. 3,097,268 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,686,068. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.88 and its 200 day moving average is $89.36. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $69.18 and a 52 week high of $99.84.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). Novartis had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 24.73%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.49 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Guggenheim cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.03.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

