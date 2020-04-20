Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Has $440,000 Position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management reduced its holdings in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 572 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BAC. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 208.0% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management grew its holdings in Bank of America by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 1,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.53% of the company’s stock.

BAC traded down $0.78 during trading on Monday, hitting $22.50. 74,300,627 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,595,758. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.53. Bank of America Corp has a fifty-two week low of $17.95 and a fifty-two week high of $35.72. The stock has a market cap of $196.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.70.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.20). Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 21.64%. The business had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Corp will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BAC. Cfra reduced their target price on shares of Bank of America from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Bank of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.68.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

