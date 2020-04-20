Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Has $533,000 Stock Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,092 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in REGN. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 30,479 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,455,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,529,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $979,183,000 after acquiring an additional 57,027 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% in the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 9,906 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $276,000. 67.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:REGN traded down $0.80 on Monday, reaching $567.99. 948,809 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,260,332. The company has a market capitalization of $62.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12 month low of $271.37 and a 12 month high of $574.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $484.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $387.51.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.03 by $1.47. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 24.14%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.84 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 25.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on REGN shares. Cfra boosted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $460.00 to $487.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $600.00 to $604.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $409.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $530.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $410.00 to $409.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $474.07.

In other news, EVP Neil Stahl sold 10,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.26, for a total transaction of $4,680,438.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,453,218.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.41, for a total transaction of $586,092.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,982,797.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,525 shares of company stock valued at $21,465,178. 11.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

