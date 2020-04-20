Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Has $686,000 Stake in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its position in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Accenture were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. Somerset Trust Co lifted its position in Accenture by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 12,521 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,044,000 after buying an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in Accenture by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,330 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. lifted its position in Accenture by 1,162.0% in the 1st quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 445,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $72,732,000 after buying an additional 410,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hendershot Investments Inc. lifted its position in Accenture by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 32,237 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,263,000 after buying an additional 8,760 shares in the last quarter. 75.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,435 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.31, for a total transaction of $300,359.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,607,833.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 717 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.20, for a total transaction of $149,996.40. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 25,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,264,518. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,254 shares of company stock valued at $6,151,795 over the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ACN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Accenture from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Accenture from $227.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Accenture to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.38.

Shares of Accenture stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Monday, hitting $174.74. 2,511,648 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,114,250. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $166.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $192.15. Accenture Plc has a twelve month low of $137.15 and a twelve month high of $216.39. The company has a market cap of $111.30 billion, a PE ratio of 22.78, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.05.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The information technology services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.19. Accenture had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 32.87%. The business had revenue of $11.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture Plc will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

