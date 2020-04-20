Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Has $934,000 Holdings in BP plc (NYSE:BP)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its holdings in BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,278 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,478 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in BP were worth $934,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BP. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in BP during the fourth quarter worth about $5,562,210,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in BP by 100.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,670,092 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $138,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836,906 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in BP by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,721,009 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $291,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084,803 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BP in the first quarter worth about $20,075,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of BP in the fourth quarter worth about $27,251,000. 10.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BP shares. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on BP from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded BP from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Citigroup downgraded BP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.38.

NYSE:BP traded down $1.08 on Monday, reaching $22.35. 18,063,970 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,070,041. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.39 and its 200-day moving average is $34.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. BP plc has a 1-year low of $15.51 and a 1-year high of $45.29.

BP (NYSE:BP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $71.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.44 billion. BP had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BP plc will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is an increase from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.28%. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.75%.

BP Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

