Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Invests $265,000 in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,000 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 1,100.0% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 72 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on TSLA shares. BNP Paribas downgraded Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $555.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Tesla from $612.00 to $684.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Cfra raised Tesla to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Nord/LB reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $440.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $488.50.

In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,934 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $902.23, for a total transaction of $1,744,912.82. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,960,545.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.01, for a total transaction of $66,001.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,432 shares in the company, valued at $5,030,194.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 83,686 shares of company stock worth $74,561,789 over the last three months. Company insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tesla stock traded down $7.53 on Monday, reaching $746.36. 14,689,017 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,571,457. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $577.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $483.97. The firm has a market cap of $134.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -147.21 and a beta of 0.73. Tesla Inc has a 1-year low of $176.99 and a 1-year high of $968.99.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.34. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 13.07% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla Inc will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

Further Reading: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.