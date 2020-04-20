Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Lowers Position in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in L3Harris were worth $958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in L3Harris in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in L3Harris in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in L3Harris by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. 84.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get L3Harris alerts:

NYSE:LHX traded down $8.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $194.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,129,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,657,245. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $184.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 0.82. L3Harris has a one year low of $142.01 and a one year high of $230.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.49.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. L3Harris had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 10.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 190.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. Research analysts forecast that L3Harris will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $0.85 dividend. This is a boost from L3Harris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. L3Harris’s payout ratio is 33.73%.

In other L3Harris news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 23,710 shares of L3Harris stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.98, for a total value of $5,429,115.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,083,540.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 16,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $3,700,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 81,527 shares in the company, valued at $17,935,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,530 shares of company stock worth $23,990,466 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on LHX. Benchmark began coverage on L3Harris in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on L3Harris from $235.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on L3Harris from $217.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of L3Harris in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on L3Harris from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.89.

L3Harris Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

Further Reading: Inflation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris (NYSE:LHX).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.