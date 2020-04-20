Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Lowers Stock Position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lessened its holdings in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,897 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 243 shares during the quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Boeing were worth $730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $416,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 112.1% during the 4th quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 123 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BA stock traded down $10.39 on Monday, reaching $143.61. 34,854,523 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,075,602. The stock has a market cap of $86.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -119.68 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $168.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $299.46. Boeing Co has a 1-year low of $89.00 and a 1-year high of $391.00.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($3.80). The firm had revenue of $17.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.76 billion. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 70.76% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Boeing Co will post -3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BA. ValuEngine downgraded Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Boeing from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Boeing from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Buckingham Research lifted their price objective on Boeing from $308.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Argus upgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.11.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

