Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Purchases 1,407 Shares of Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Welltower were worth $764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moseley Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Welltower by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 1,855 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in Welltower in the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Welltower in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Jaguar Listed Property LLC grew its position in Welltower by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. Jaguar Listed Property LLC now owns 71,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,274,000 after purchasing an additional 23,300 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Welltower by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 87,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Welltower in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Welltower from $90.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Welltower from $90.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Welltower presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.23.

Shares of NYSE WELL traded down $3.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $45.38. 2,843,605 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,029,782. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.84. Welltower Inc has a 52 week low of $24.27 and a 52 week high of $93.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.11.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 24.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Welltower Inc will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

