Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Purchases 1,710 Shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,400 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares during the quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOD. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in Vodafone Group during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Busey Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vodafone Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 7.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vodafone Group alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on VOD. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Monday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of Vodafone Group from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:VOD traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.68. The company had a trading volume of 2,713,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,033,774. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $36.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.98. Vodafone Group Plc has a 52-week low of $11.46 and a 52-week high of $21.72.

Vodafone Group Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

Read More: How to identify percentage decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD).

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.