Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Purchases 2,364 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 51.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,970 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,364 shares during the quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 700 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 6,579 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 27,887 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.7% in the first quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 7,008 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barber Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,002 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 75.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Guggenheim cut Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Cfra increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.47.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Jared Watkin sold 8,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $676,336.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,633,072. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.97, for a total value of $35,232.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,165,796.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 568,733 shares of company stock worth $50,878,762. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $1.99 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $98.00. 17,216,661 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,307,452. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.44. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $61.61 and a fifty-two week high of $100.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.31 billion, a PE ratio of 49.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.93.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 11.15%. The company had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

