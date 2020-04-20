Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Purchases 3,567 Shares of British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its position in shares of British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI) by 49.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,745 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,567 shares during the quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 567.8% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co bought a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in British American Tobacco in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in British American Tobacco in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.98% of the company’s stock.

BTI stock traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $36.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,717,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,480,217. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.17. British American Tobacco PLC has a 1 year low of $27.32 and a 1 year high of $45.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be paid a $0.6721 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $2.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.32%. British American Tobacco’s payout ratio is 65.13%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BTI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded British American Tobacco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Argus raised their price target on British American Tobacco from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded British American Tobacco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

