Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Raises Holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its position in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in BCE were worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of BCE by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,850,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $734,336,000 after purchasing an additional 419,801 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of BCE by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,305,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $384,952,000 after purchasing an additional 325,345 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of BCE by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,813,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $361,989,000 after buying an additional 272,846 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in BCE by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,497,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $208,440,000 after purchasing an additional 104,414 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in BCE by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,784,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $175,417,000 after purchasing an additional 125,894 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BCE. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of BCE in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of BCE from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective (down from $64.00) on shares of BCE in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Veritas Investment Research downgraded shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BCE has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.55.

BCE stock traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $40.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,355,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,403,724. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $37.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.44. BCE Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.66 and a 1-year high of $49.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.94.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 12.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BCE Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.6267 per share. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.12%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.32%.

BCE Profile

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

