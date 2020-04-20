Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Raises Holdings in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 12.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,398 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 14,132 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,037 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 105,479 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,195,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,108 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENB stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $29.32. 8,262,393 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,758,274. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $59.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.57. Enbridge Inc has a fifty-two week low of $22.57 and a fifty-two week high of $43.15.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $9.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ENB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Tudor Pickering raised Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Industrial Alliance Securities initiated coverage on Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $52.00 to $51.00 in a report on Sunday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

