Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Raises Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 998 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,413,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $899,380,000 after acquiring an additional 554,860 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in KeyCorp by 2.3% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 995,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,767,000 after purchasing an additional 22,308 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. grew its position in shares of KeyCorp by 10.8% during the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 11,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co grew its position in shares of KeyCorp by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 505,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,232,000 after buying an additional 87,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexavest Inc. boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 2,238,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,304,000 after purchasing an additional 18,318 shares in the last quarter. 81.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Christopher M. Gorman bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.36 per share, for a total transaction of $1,036,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

KEY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on KeyCorp from $21.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered KeyCorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $19.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Argus decreased their price objective on KeyCorp from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine raised KeyCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on KeyCorp from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.59.

Shares of KEY stock traded up $0.12 on Monday, reaching $10.93. 15,867,154 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,285,172. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $7.45 and a 12-month high of $20.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.21.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.06). KeyCorp had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

