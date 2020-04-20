Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Raises Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 9,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 86.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Shares of LRCX traded down $12.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $266.73. 1,781,219 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,195,583. The company has a market capitalization of $40.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $252.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $275.54. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $171.04 and a one year high of $344.32.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 45.72% and a net margin of 21.67%. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 31.62%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Lam Research in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Lam Research from $358.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price objective (down previously from $380.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Lam Research from $360.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.83.

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.00, for a total transaction of $3,080,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mansy Youssef A. El sold 1,010 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.11, for a total value of $328,361.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,360 shares of company stock valued at $3,847,246 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

See Also: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.