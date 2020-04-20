Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Sells 1,026 Shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lowered its stake in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,026 shares during the quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DUK. Savior LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new position in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 63.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 16,400 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.86, for a total value of $1,506,504.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 302,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,771,574.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,901 shares of company stock valued at $1,548,709. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE DUK traded down $3.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $86.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,143,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,354,579. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.24. Duke Energy Corp has a twelve month low of $62.13 and a twelve month high of $103.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.33.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Duke Energy’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

DUK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $116.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Duke Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.38.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

