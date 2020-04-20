Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Sells 197 Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lessened its holdings in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,915 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Citrix Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,439,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Citrix Systems by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,644,507 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $182,376,000 after buying an additional 574,790 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Citrix Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,432,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Citrix Systems by 95.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,055,751 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $117,094,000 after buying an additional 514,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Citrix Systems by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,855,070 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $649,327,000 after buying an additional 393,838 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Mark J. Schmitz sold 6,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.55, for a total transaction of $843,708.85. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 51,285 shares in the company, valued at $6,490,116.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rotterdam Jeroen Van sold 8,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.01, for a total value of $1,190,895.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,089,991.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,453 shares of company stock worth $8,931,310 in the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CTXS shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $124.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $124.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cfra downgraded Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.42.

Shares of CTXS stock traded up $0.26 on Monday, hitting $150.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,562,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,334,693. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $126.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.38. The company has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a PE ratio of 29.66, a P/E/G ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.38. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $90.28 and a one year high of $152.49.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The cloud computing company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.54. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 84.34% and a net margin of 22.65%. The firm had revenue of $810.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $802.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

