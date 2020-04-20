Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Sells 37,085 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 21.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 37,085 shares during the quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMLP. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 109.9% during the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 31,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 16,340 shares during the period. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 21.6% in the third quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 72,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 12,925 shares during the period. SWS Partners boosted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 1,600.0% in the third quarter. SWS Partners now owns 204,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after acquiring an additional 192,688 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 8.2% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,908,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,437,000 after acquiring an additional 144,418 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 9.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 40,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 3,326 shares during the period.

Shares of AMLP stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.19. The stock had a trading volume of 48,196,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,646,242. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.34. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12 month low of $2.41 and a 12 month high of $10.17.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

