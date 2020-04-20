Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Sells 51 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management trimmed its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 885 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 51 shares during the quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,376 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the first quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 2,696 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 263 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Paul M. Silva sold 4,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.57, for a total value of $1,249,992.87. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,823 shares in the company, valued at $5,066,164.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ourania Tatsis sold 1,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.62, for a total transaction of $311,589.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,349 shares in the company, valued at $3,982,943.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 46,243 shares of company stock worth $11,114,121. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $2.80 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $273.26. 1,967,842 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,941,036. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.01. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $164.07 and a 52-week high of $276.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $232.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.50.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 20.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on VRTX. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $247.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $248.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $271.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.42.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

Further Reading: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.