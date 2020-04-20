Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Sells 98 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management cut its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 93,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,333,000 after buying an additional 35,200 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 6,763 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth about $268,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 76.8% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 721,501 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,100,000 after buying an additional 313,316 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TXN shares. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Texas Instruments from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $107.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.13.

In other news, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 135,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.57, for a total value of $17,221,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 728,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,965,106.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total value of $15,177,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 848,738 shares in the company, valued at $107,348,382.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 661,503 shares of company stock worth $84,059,352 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXN stock traded down $2.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $111.53. The stock had a trading volume of 7,956,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,879,532. The business’s fifty day moving average is $106.29 and its 200-day moving average is $120.71. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $106.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.15. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $93.09 and a 1-year high of $135.70.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 56.21% and a net margin of 34.83%. The company’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

