Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) Shares Sold by Bay Rivers Group

Bay Rivers Group lowered its position in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,640 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,318 shares during the quarter. Bay Rivers Group’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bluefin Trading LLC increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 695.5% in the fourth quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC now owns 122,512 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 107,112 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,907 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 27,463 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 9,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 99,539 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

In other Kinder Morgan news, Chairman Richard D. Kinder acquired 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.88 per share, with a total value of $5,664,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 243,739,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,601,794,585.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 309,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.89, for a total value of $6,772,109.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,400,000 shares of company stock worth $24,858,000. Company insiders own 14.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KMI traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $14.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,579,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,082,926. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.26. Kinder Morgan Inc has a twelve month low of $9.42 and a twelve month high of $22.58.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KMI. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Sunday, March 15th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.81.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

Featured Article: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.