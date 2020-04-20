Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN Sells 35,471 Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN lessened its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 19.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 148,026 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 35,471 shares during the period. DENTSPLY SIRONA comprises 2.5% of Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN owned about 0.07% of DENTSPLY SIRONA worth $5,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 536,062 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,336,000 after buying an additional 61,237 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 41,567 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 14,403 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 18.5% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 34,844 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 5,450 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 64.6% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 28,646 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 11,244 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 99.3% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,028,401 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $58,197,000 after purchasing an additional 512,394 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

XRAY stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $41.28. 1,356,648 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,338,006. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.14 and its 200 day moving average is $52.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.28, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.08. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc has a 52-week low of $31.58 and a 52-week high of $60.87.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 6.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.33%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on XRAY. BidaskClub downgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Sunday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DENTSPLY SIRONA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.10.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

