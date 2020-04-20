KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) PT Lowered to $25.00 at Morgan Stanley

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of KKR & Co Inc in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. JMP Securities downgraded KKR & Co Inc from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on KKR & Co Inc from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.38.

Shares of KKR traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.80. The company had a trading volume of 273,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,041,192. The company has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.42 and its 200-day moving average is $28.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. KKR & Co Inc has a twelve month low of $15.55 and a twelve month high of $34.14.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. KKR & Co Inc had a return on equity of 4.24% and a net margin of 47.50%. The firm had revenue of $490.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.15 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that KKR & Co Inc will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Stream Holdings Llc sold 8,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.42, for a total value of $107,360,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Phorm Investors L.P. Kkr purchased 1,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 77.6% in the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in KKR & Co Inc in the first quarter worth about $63,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its stake in KKR & Co Inc by 3.8% in the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 58,427 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,334 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, Menlo Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Menlo Advisors LLC now owns 178,795 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,196,000 after purchasing an additional 5,495 shares during the last quarter. 77.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KKR & Co Inc Company Profile

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

