Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Receives “Hold” Rating from Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets restated their hold rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine raised Koninklijke Philips from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Koninklijke Philips from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Koninklijke Philips has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $51.00.
Shares of PHG traded up $1.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.83. 1,534,328 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,173,205. The stock has a market cap of $36.64 billion, a PE ratio of 29.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.73. Koninklijke Philips has a 12 month low of $30.50 and a 12 month high of $50.78.
The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 6th will be paid a $0.9356 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 5th. This represents a yield of 1.8%. Koninklijke Philips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.28%.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PHG. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Koninklijke Philips in the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,888,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,217,697 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $303,424,000 after purchasing an additional 975,180 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Koninklijke Philips in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,445,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,083,913 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,895,000 after purchasing an additional 401,937 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 18,360.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 339,126 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,549,000 after purchasing an additional 337,289 shares during the period. 4.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Koninklijke Philips Company Profile
Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company worldwide. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Personal Health segments. The company offers mother, child care, and oral healthcare products; male grooming and beauty products; food preparation and home care products; and sleep and respiratory care.
Further Reading: Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.