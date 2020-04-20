Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Receives “Hold” Rating from Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets restated their hold rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine raised Koninklijke Philips from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Koninklijke Philips from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Koninklijke Philips has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $51.00.

Shares of PHG traded up $1.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.83. 1,534,328 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,173,205. The stock has a market cap of $36.64 billion, a PE ratio of 29.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.73. Koninklijke Philips has a 12 month low of $30.50 and a 12 month high of $50.78.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 6.00%. As a group, analysts expect that Koninklijke Philips will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 6th will be paid a $0.9356 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 5th. This represents a yield of 1.8%. Koninklijke Philips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.28%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PHG. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Koninklijke Philips in the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,888,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,217,697 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $303,424,000 after purchasing an additional 975,180 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Koninklijke Philips in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,445,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,083,913 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,895,000 after purchasing an additional 401,937 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 18,360.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 339,126 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,549,000 after purchasing an additional 337,289 shares during the period. 4.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company worldwide. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Personal Health segments. The company offers mother, child care, and oral healthcare products; male grooming and beauty products; food preparation and home care products; and sleep and respiratory care.

