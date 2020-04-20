Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Bought by Keudell Morrison Wealth Management

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,385 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lifted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 118,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,823,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 30,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. 57.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KHC. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Cfra cut their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kraft Heinz currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC traded down $0.16 on Monday, hitting $29.17. 6,182,541 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,715,691. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.26 and its 200 day moving average is $28.78. The company has a market capitalization of $35.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.85. Kraft Heinz Co has a 1-year low of $19.99 and a 1-year high of $33.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 7.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Kraft Heinz Co will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.49%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.14%.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

