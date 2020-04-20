LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) in a report issued on Friday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock.

LCII has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded LCI Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. TheStreet cut LCI Industries from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on LCI Industries from $100.00 to $76.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Sidoti upgraded LCI Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut LCI Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. LCI Industries presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $101.00.

LCII stock traded down $0.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.20. The stock had a trading volume of 34,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,452. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.11. LCI Industries has a 1-year low of $55.29 and a 1-year high of $116.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.47.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $564.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.35 million. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 6.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LCI Industries will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in LCI Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in LCI Industries by 219.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of LCI Industries by 118.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new position in shares of LCI Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of LCI Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

LCI Industries Company Profile

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures or distributes various components for the OEMs of RVs and adjacent industries, including buses; trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment, and other cargo; travel trailers, fifth-wheel travel trailers, folding camping trailers, and truck campers; trucks; pontoon boats; trains; manufactured homes; and modular housing.

