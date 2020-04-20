Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA Boosts Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA boosted its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 24.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,355 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in FedEx were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FDX. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in FedEx by 1,600.0% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 72.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FDX. Barclays lowered FedEx from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday. Bank of America upgraded FedEx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $117.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine cut FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on FedEx from $180.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on FedEx from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. FedEx currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.35.

In related news, EVP Alan B. Graf, Jr. sold 18,829 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.49, for a total value of $2,080,416.21. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 201,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,214,014.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director John A. Edwardson bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $111.06 per share, for a total transaction of $555,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 82,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,214,203.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FDX traded down $2.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $122.64. The company had a trading volume of 2,240,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,150,138. The company has a market capitalization of $32.62 billion, a PE ratio of -88.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.16. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $88.69 and a 1-year high of $198.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.46.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.41. The business had revenue of $17.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.89 billion. FedEx had a positive return on equity of 17.05% and a negative net margin of 0.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.75%.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

