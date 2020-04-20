Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA Decreases Holdings in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA lowered its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 30.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,095 shares during the period. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 153,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth about $305,000. Ballast Inc. increased its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 55.8% during the first quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 3,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 52.8% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

PNC traded up $1.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $102.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,163,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,955,726. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $101.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.81. The company has a market capitalization of $43.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 52-week low of $79.41 and a 52-week high of $161.79.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 23.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.61 EPS. Equities analysts predict that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 40.39%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PNC shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on PNC Financial Services Group from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine cut PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded PNC Financial Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PNC Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.86.

In other news, Director Andrew T. Feldstein acquired 9,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $102.39 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,043.13. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 42,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,364,168.97. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew T. Feldstein purchased 10,535 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $94.92 per share, with a total value of $999,982.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 53,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,045,757.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

